Sara Ali Khan nails the street style look in a denim jumpsuit & amps it up with accessories; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan has always been someone to keep things casual and relatable. Whether she’s departing from the airport or stepping out in the city, we’ll often find her in classic casuals or her signature kurta sets. But in the past few months, the Pataudi princess is picking up the pace and opting for trendy ensembles. Today, it proved to be no different as the actress stepped out looking her casual yet fashionable best in a denim jumpsuit.

The Kedarnath actress picked out a dark washed denim jumpsuit with a baggy fit. With large sleeves and a cropped silhouette, the jumpsuit cinched at the waist to show off her curves. The dark denim also featured contrasting stitch patterns all over. The collared jumpsuit was a refreshing choice for Sara as we usually see her in her classic, signature looks.

While the jumpsuit was a statement in its own, Ms Khan then elevated the look with a baseball cap that featured NYPD printed in a contrasting yellow hue. Adding to the denim element, she picked out a matching mask that covered most of her face. A mini sling bag with a dark chain worked as a perfect crossbody. A pair of white sneakers added a sporty touch to her airport look while rounding off the look perfectly.

