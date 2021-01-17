Sara‌ ‌Ali‌ ‌Khan‌ ‌picks‌ ‌out‌ ‌a‌ ‌co‌ ‌ord‌ ‌set‌ ‌that‌ ‌is‌ ‌perfect‌ ‌for‌ ‌your‌ ‌next‌ ‌casual‌ ‌date‌ ‌night;‌ ‌Yay‌ ‌or‌ ‌ Nay?‌ ‌

Sara Ali Khan steps out with brother Ibrahim but we have all our eyes on her outfit. Check it out

Celebrities are always making sure to put their best foot forward when it comes to dressing up. You'll always find them making the most of their entourage that consists of their makeup artists and stylists. While it's not always feedable to dress up for every time they step out of the house, they leave it on to their personal style.

Sara Ali Khan who was spotted in the city last night made quite the case for co-ord sets as she chose for stripped separates. The Kedarnath actress chose for a knotted strappy crop top that showed enough of her toned midriff. She then styled it with matching striped pants that bore a paper bag waist and then flared out in a loose silhouette. It cropped right around her ankles to show off her strappy white heels that added height to her tall frame.

Ms Pataudi then covered most of her face with a denim mask only to show off her kohl-rimmed eyes. She left her textured mane down in soft waves. The Kedarnath actress was accompanied by brother who was dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt and jeans.

Sara Ali Khan's choice of striped separates is truly a refreshing change from her usual white kurta sets. It's also a perfect outfit inspiration for your next casual date night with bae!

Credits :viral bhayani

