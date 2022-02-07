Sara Ali Khan in Pinklay's floral hand block printed kurta set showed how to be a desi star: Yay or Nay?

Sometimes we wonder how is that a floral printed outfit can look joyful to the eyes without having to hit the extra mile. Its beauty is going to reach a glorious peak in spring and it's time to storm up your style with this ever-revered print. As we move into breezy fabrics and send our fluffy jackets to a far-away land until next winter, here's a desi take on how to be a fashion force with flower power.

You should take a look at Sara Ali Khan's OOTD. It's clean, classic and a design your eyes wouldn't mind looking at more than twice. This is everything glam on-point! The 26-year-old was photographed with her family, Saif Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan as they headed out to shop for essentials and later the starlet headed to work. The Atrangi Re actress put a white desi attire on display again and this kurta set is worth Rs. 1,979.00 from Pinklay looks like an investment we can't wait to make so sweaty days ahead will seem more liveable and fresh.

The Gulbahar set featured an A-line kurta with three-quarter sleeves and it spoke about the best of both worlds with the hand block print that appeared as colourful flowers and in curvy blue patterns. She teamed this close-neck number with palazzo pants and a dupatta that consisted of a broad floral border and tassels. Sara went all-out and looked stunning with pink and gold embroidered juttis and pink bangles stacked right. She left her hair open with a middle partition and wore a customised mask.

