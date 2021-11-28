Sara Ali Khan is a poster child for functionality and fashion in this kurta set: Yay or Nay?

This season keeps on giving reasons to celebrate. It could be the simplest of occasions or just a fun-filled day with your family, what matters is that you keep it minimal and yet make people take notes. If you're looking for an excuse to let a few outfits crawl out from your closet, you'd probably go for something that could be proudly called an investment-worthy one, say a kurta set for instance.

The first person you could probably think of in kurtas most of the time, is nowhere difficult to guess, that it’s actress Sara Ali Khan. Although, she hoards on more white ensembles, here’s a blue one that made an entry recently as she headed for a ride on a ferry. A different hue and we’re here all set to embrace it. Steering away from kurtas is never easy because finding something as comfortable, elegant, and easy-to-carry as this one is a task no other can pull off. To have a pretty moment with kurtas that can travel any amount of miles the same as you do, here’s the desi attire to zoom into.

The Atrangi Re starlet picked out a blue block-printed kurta that bore multi-coloured floral and red animal motifs and a heavily embroidered neckline. This midi-length outfit also came with three-quarter sleeves and was teamed with straight-fit white pants that bore mini square-shaped breathable spaces to add a dash of charm. Her OOTD also consisted of a crepe-like dupatta elevated with sequin work and a gold border made with a similar fabric. A semi-silver and see-through tote, transparent glasses, pink and white striped face mask, and flat slide-through footwear put the final lock to her look. Her center-parted tresses, pink pout, and nails created quite the enviable look.

