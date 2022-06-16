Sara Ali Khan in a printed cropped tee and ripped shorts shows how to have a very neon summer; Yay or Nay?

Fashioning in funky things is a phase we're not over yet. Did Sara Ali Khan influence us again to get our daily dose of neon? She's got a flawless flair for showing us how to artfully infuse colours into our look and make it look admirably fun. If you don't want to step away from all the cool things of summer fashion, here's another cool bet. Bring on the sunshine with a look so casual, so good.

The Atrangi Re star was photographed outside a Mumbai-based production company yesterday. Her fuss-free look can be yours if replicated for a coffee outing. An example of comfort in this lightweight t-shirt from Bershka. This cotton number featured a multi-coloured typographic detail with 'Rolling Stones' in caps and was coupled with a tongue sticking out print. The cropped number kept her midriff free and also had drop shoulder detail. Sara teamed this short-sleeved ensemble with high-waisted denim shorts.

The 26-year-old's white bum shorts entailed ripped details, frayed hems, and guess what takes the cake here? Neon green pockets. Sara styled her OOTD with white sneakers which had more colours to love in adorable little hearts. The Coolie No.1 actress didn't miss out on details and further matched her printed white and orange baseball cap to her nail colour. She tied her hair into a low ponytail and her eyes looked well-defined with black kohl and her lips were painted with a neutral-toned hue.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Katrina Kaif to Disha Patani: 6 Stars who defined vacay-ready style in black monokinis