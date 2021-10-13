Sara Ali Khan in a printed kurta suit showed floral is the way to go this festive season; Yay or Nay?

Heading into the festive season always brings smiles to remind you that good times do exist. Family, friends, stellar outfits, and a tummy full of food are enough to get your excitement high. While everything can be well taken care of, you don't want the baggage of stress that can come with glamming up right. Here's an ethnic attire for the win.

Desi outfits are often seen as the uniform that’s worn to many festivities from Navratri to Diwali, and that’s a given. Sara Ali Khan has been a connoisseur of ethnic dressing that’s never failed. Especially to the white hue, she’s been so very loyal to. From tours, airport-style to street style, she rolls out in everything glamour-boosting numbers that can easily bag the classic label.

The Coolie No. 1 actress was photographed outside a production house in Mumbai seen in yet another beautiful ethnic avatar. If going minimal sounds like the best festive dream that you wish to fulfill, you should absolutely top up your day’s glow with this kurta suit as chosen by Sara Ali Khan only to realise how difficult it is going to be to part ways with ethnic outfits.

Sara donned a white kurta that came with floral print spread a little away from each pattern in shades of pink and green. It also bore a decorative mini V-neckline which had mirrors embroidered in circles. The knee-length kurta was styled with print-free churidar pants which promised to go big with pretty vibes via the dupatta that matched her kurta. Except it entailed some extra prints like vertical stripes and more to admire. Interestingly, it had a few gold-hued circular charm-like details attached to the hemline of the dupatta. Tassels aren’t the only accepted ones, this looks equally worth it.

Not going overboard with accessories can do it all for you. Here’s proof that green-stacked bangles, on one hand, earrings and an ivory-hued mask with two more shades of pink and red, sealed her look out and so did her bindi and juttis. Her skin looked so fresh with a little kohl in the picture via her eye makeup and her eyebrows too were groomed and filled in. Look at how nice her nails look with a pop of colour!

