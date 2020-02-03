Sara Ali Khan promotes Love Aaj Kal in a quirky and trendy pajama suit by H&M; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan promotes Love Aaj Kal in a comfy yet quirky pajama suit by H&M. Check it out

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan has been making sure to etch her name in Bollywood and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress has been making a lot of buzz when it comes down to her work front. Just recently, she announced a new movie with Dhanush and named Atrangi Re while she already has two movies, Coolie No. 1 and Love Aaj Kal set to release. While she is clearly aceing when it comes to her work front, the diva is making sure to look her best while doing so. Ms Khan is currently out and about promoting her new Imitiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal and boy is she slaying!

Today, the actress dressed up as her millennial self in a satin pajama suit by H&M. The pajama suit sure did look comfy while also making a statement. It bore a pair of flared pants that bore colourful abstract prints throughout while she styled it with a matching shirt. The shirt was further tied up in the front that showed enough of her toned mid-riff.

Adding to the look, she styled it with a pair of pink pointy pumps while shades of yellow added colour to her fingernails. For her glam, Sara chose to keep it simple with soft smokey eyes, flawless base and a light brown lipstick. She then pulled half of her mane in a bun while the rest brushed her shoulders.

We are quite a fan of the look. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

