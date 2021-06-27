Sara Ali Khan PROVES that black & white outfits can never go wrong: 5 times she did monochrome dressing right

Black and white= Soul mates made in fashion heaven for Sara.

The one combo that continues to make merry is the black and white prints. As we meticulously move towards dressing up again, let’s make up for all the stylish days we’ve missed out on by sprinkling effort and love together. Mastering any style needs interest and styles both in equal parts, but when that’s blended, you’re about to stand out and never give your outfit a chance to look at anything you’d label as boring. Need a few tips that can lend some extended help? Let’s turn to the Coolie No.1 actress, Sara Ali Khan to perfect dressing up the duo hues.

Happy note: There is no compromising even an ounce of comfort and chic-ness. Can we ask for anything more? Read on because you’ve ignored your wardrobe enough these past two years.

Keeping up with polka dots for the love of retro. If you do not have one, invest in this strapless mini dress. Wear this asymmetrical number to a brunch or an evening out with your pals. Don’t forget your peep-toe platform heels to keep it all stunning and put together.

Marching towards the traditional route? There’s something always in Sara’s closet for you. Choose a maxi-length flowy striped dress outline with white lace. Throw a midi-length jacket made with the same fabric to complete the look.

Maxing out her style game since 2018, the Love Aaj Kal star opted for a ruched printed dress that featured a big bow-tie at the back and elongated trains that swept the floor. Tip: Keep your heels high with a pointed-toe fit to seal the look. Do you love skater dresses? Keep it mini, and pretty in a checkered print. With a red sling bag and kitten heels, she jazzed up the look. Go casual and let your tee do the talking. Sara teamed her black leggings with a printed tea that bore hearts and fingers (mimicked a smiling face). Tip: Tuck your feet inside monsoon-friendly shoes. How many hearts for this Diva? Send some in the comments below. For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion Also Read | 5 Times Kiara Advani donned cut outs like a pro and showed us how to nail it

Credits :INSTAGRAM PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×