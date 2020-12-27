Sara Ali Khan proves her love for printed ensembles yet again as she opts for a floral co ord set; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan clearly loves her prints and her recent look serves enough proof! Check it out

Ever since making her debut in Kedarnath, the Simmba actress, Sara Ali Khan is making sure to prove her worth in the industry with her back to back movie deals. While the actress is aceing at her work front, she’s always making sure to look her best while doing so. While we now know that she can do everything in a white kurta set, you’ll often find her moving away from the classics to rock some of the most quirky ensembles. From bright prints to offbeat jewellery, you know she’s going to bring something new to the table each time.

Today, she proved our point right as she rocked yet another printed look. The actress took to her social media handle to share a series of photos with her Coolie No. 1 co-star, . For the portraits, she chose for a printed co-ord set in yellow that ensured all eyes were on her. The floral co-ord featured a mini skirt that cinched her waist and showed enough of her long toned legs. Adding to it, she styled the skirt with a matching crop top that clung to her body while the short puffy sleeves made a statement.

The Pataudi princess then pulled her hair back in a messy textured ponytail that gave attention to her gold hoops. For her makeup, she went a little overboard than her usual matte glam with a glittery eyelid, brushed in brows, flawless base and nude lipstick. SAK then completed her look with a pair of yellow printed heels that bore a glittered heart in the front. While the whole look was a solid one, we thought the heels seemed a bit off.

What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

