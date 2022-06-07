Sara Ali Khan proves it's cool to dress up cute in a printed cropped tee and pink shorts; Yay or Nay?

Can't move over tees and don't want to? Yes, your summer style looks on-point. Some of us love to flirt with floral prints endlessly, we've turned a blind eye to all the other good prints that exist. Unite with fun fashion things again. Inspired to have some outfits on the lock? It's looking bright already. If you've noticed the most obvious, hot pink is what buzz is all about right now from Cannes to the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Sara Ali Khan just showcased a cool look and we're envious.

The Atrangi Re star looked casual and so very cute today. Often spotted in white kurtas, this morning wasn't the same as anticipated. Instead, Sara picked out a graphic printed white tee that featured a sand brown teddy with pink sunnies on. Typography in shades of black and pink beneath the main print. It's no coincidence to see t-shirts everywhere in this warm weather which has our days packed with intense sweat.

Quick to distract us was the 26-year-old's cropped t-shirt which also had a back tie-up detail. She teamed this sleeveless number with peppy pink denim shorts which looked spiffy with frayed hems. To further style her OOTD, Sara chose Melissa's harmonic flat footwear which costs Rs. 3,999.00 and those double bows are definitely the highlights. She also had transparent eyewear on and her straight from the sauna look with untied hair and no-makeup look is our favourite detail here.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

