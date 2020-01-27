Sara Ali Khan proves she’s the ultimate desi kudi as she promotes Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan goes down the desi route as she steps out to promote Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. Check it out

Sara Ali Khan has been creating a lot of buzz ever since she made her debut in Kedarnath and there’s absolutely no denying that! The Simmba actress has always been making headlines and the recent pastis enough proof of that! While the diva has been making the most when it comes to her work front, she is also making sure to try her best hand at fashion. From red carpet ensembles to trendy gym looks she makes sure to look her best whenever she steps out.

Today, the actress added another desi look to her list as she donned a gorgeous ensemble for the promotions of her new movie, Love Aaj Kal. For the day out, she made sure all eyes were on her as Ms Khan opted for a desi sharara. Her ivory number featured a white kurta with floral embellishments all over that added a colourful twist. She styled it with a matching flared palazzo that bore the same floral details along the hem that casually brushed the floor. She draped a matching dupatta over her shoulder and proved that she is the ultimate ‘desi kudi’.

A pair of long dangle earrings served as a perfect accessory while she pulled a few strands of hair back to let them shine.

We are absolute fans of her ethnic attire. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

