Sara Ali Khan is the queen of the jungle in a strappy dungaree and a printed bikini top: Yay or Nay?

There's a lot one can do to chill on a hot day. If you were to ask this a fashionista, you'll get minimalism as the answer without having your time wasted. Some like the pool life in their backyard and some wander to a new adventure-filled spot. This reference we have works for both whether you test the waters or trek up to a mesmerising destination. The queen of the jungle, Sara Ali Khan took overalls to a hot mess of territory and we can't look away!

The 26-year-old rocked causals as styled by Lakshmi Lehr. Sara was clad in an earthy tone dungaree curated with cotton. Easy on the eyes and absolutely lightweight in terms of how comfortably it can sit on your body, this midi number came with a broad pocket placed right on the bodice and double straps that had knotted details. Beneath this where we loved how warm her OOTD looked with a halter-neck printed bikini that came in shades of brown and white. Such a hot mess, indeed!

Now, tell us, what came first? The bikini or the dungaree? Both are so very in tune with season's trends and what better than these to have your style look comfortable? The Atrangi Re star's look was accessorised with no earrings but with multiple rings and a chunky chain anklet. She went for a messy cute hairdo but for her makeup, she settled with dewy pink lips and eyes neatly done with kohl.

