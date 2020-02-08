Sara Ali Khan REPEATS her Love Aaj Kal promotional outfit & we are in awe of her

Is repeating outfits the new hot trend? Well if it is, we are all in for it! Sara Ali Khan recreated one of her promotional looks yesterday and bowled us over. Check it out!

With the climate crisis at its peak right now, getting maximum wears out of a single piece of apparel is the only way to move forward. With celebs like Cate Blanchett, Kate Middleton and Jaoquin Phoenix promoting outfit repeating, other celebs seem to be getting on the bandwagon too. Take Sara Ali Khan for instance, she is currently on a roll for promoting her newest feature Love Aaj Kal. In this new age, red carpet looks are equivalent to all the promotional looks celebs put out. The diva was snapped yeterday in a red and white stripe number for a promotional event which she wore back in January.

The diva re-wore one of her promotional outfits yesterday. The white and red off shoulder stripe dress finished a few inches above her knees. The dress appeared to be like one long sash wrapped around Sara as a dress. She paired her dress with red metallic stilettos and minimal makeup highlighting her picturesque eyes. The diva kept her tousled wavy hair open and completed her look. Back in January when Sara first stepped out in this dress, she paired it with sleek, straight hair and some quirky finger rings.

We loved the fact that Sara Ali Khan made a bold move of recreating her previously worn promotional outfit. What are your thoughts on celebs making a conscious decision of repeating their outfits? Comment below and let us know.

