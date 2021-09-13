Sara Ali Khan repeats her white rainbow-hued suit like a queen as she walked in the city

While we are switching to sustainable fashion, it is necessary to start at home. Repeating clothes is still not that common in celebrities, however, few are doing their part. They are proudly showing us that it is totally okay to revisit your closet. One such Bollywood actress is Sara Ali Khan.

Sara is the fashion inspiration for many girls. Sara has two sides to her- one can be truly simple and the other can be totally quirky. Last seen in the movie Coolie No 1. the actress has a soft corner for her simple style. Especially her white salwar suit.

The Pataudi Princess was once again spotted today in a white suit in the street of the city. But this time it was different. She added her quirky sense to her white suit as well. Sara donned in a white kurta with rainbow-hued prints on it. The kurta featured lace detailing with a thick coloured border at the bottom as well as the sleeves.

Paired with it was white pants with a lacey border and a white dupatta with the same colourful border all around. She had a matching mask and wore some silver bangles with colourful tassels on them. With that Sara also went for tiny silver star-shaped earrings and bright colourful embroidered juttis.

To our surprise, the actress has worn this whole outfit a month before at the airport. While returning from her trip to Assam, Sara was spotted in the same suit set with the same matching mask and even the same silver tasselled bangles. However, she did wear a different pair of juttis which were bright pink.

Have a look at the picture below.

Sara totally made her getting ready routine easy by choosing a fully same outfit. What do you think about it?

Tell us in the comments down below.