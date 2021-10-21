Sara Ali Khan in Retrofête's black dress worth Rs 48K shows how to sparkle like a fashion queen; Yay or Nay?

Parties aren't dead, maybe you've fallen out of the spirit. You're not at fault, we're back with another pick-me-up outfit that can be your reference even on Christmas eve. Dresses have been an unforgiving rock star that does not shy away from riding high on glam. It's a given, right? Don't we all know to believe this especially the magic of LBD?

Time for a comeback, get your party mode in full swing if you can't wait until December. The beauty of a little black dress will never show signs of waning even if it has survived strongly for centuries. As you get ready to play bombshell and stay masked up, this mini number from Retrofête can be your pick. Yesterday, for The Big Picture reality show hosted by actor Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor stepped in as gorgeous guests last night. Sara’s outfit was full of oomph and we’re here to dig the vibe a lot more. Celebrity fashion stylist, Ami Patel picked out a crystal black mich dress for the Coolie No.1 star. The strappy creation was bedazzled with sequin embroidery placed horizontally which resembled the zebra print.

The partially sheer cowl-neck number featured a sexy open back courtesy of straps. It’s priced at Rs. 48,269 on the brand’s website. Her dress was sealed off with intense-shine fingerings and crystal-powered strappy silver stilettos. Florian Hurel had a key role in wrapping up her overall look with makeup and hair that would blend in pretty. Hence, he chose no-drama and went for an eyeliner look, matte skin, glossy lips, eyebrows coloured black, and tresses left open into fresh blown and slightly messy waves. Has this look sparked joy, yet?

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

