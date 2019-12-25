Sara Ali Khan rocks ‘the best of both worlds’ as she turns her desi self into a glamorous babe in a jiffy

Sara Ali Khan shows you the right way to turn a desi diva into a glam babe in a jiffy. Check it out

Kedarnath debutant, Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most talked-about celebs and there's absolutely no denying that! The actress is clearly creating a lot of buzz with a few big ones like Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 lined up. While she is clearly aceing at her work front, the actress is also making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to fashion. From her simple kurta sets to stunning mini dresses, she is clearly trying to raise the bar high.

Just yesterday we saw the diva make a desi statement in a simple kurta set as she stepped out in the city. For the day out Ms Khan opted for a mustard yellow kurta and paired it with a white floral dupatta. Adding to it, she kept the rest of her look simple as she styled it with a pair of matching juttis and a pulled back low braid.

Next, she showed us how to turn from a desi diva to a glam babe in a jiffy as she donned a gorgeous mini dress for Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas eve party. The young actress looked ravishing as she stepped out for the night in an asymmetrical mini dress. The dress bore strapless details along one side that showed enough of her skin while the other half bore padded shoulders and full sleeves. The ivory wonder cropped around her thighs showing enough of her long toned legs. The Simmba actress then styled the look with shimmery silver heels and a matching cross-body bag. The young actress then glammed up for the look with lavender eyeshadow, brushed in brows, flawless base and a matte lip.

We are absolutely in awe of her transformation from a desi diva to a glam babe! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

