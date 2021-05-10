Sara Ali Khan’s 5 ultra stylish pants that are beyond millennial style goals

The millennial star Sara Ali Khan’s fashion choices are inexplicably the best. Here are 5 of her ravishing styles in pants that we wish to steal from her. Check it out!

Sara Ali Khan is one of those stars who is much loved by the crowd for all the good reasons. Her sartorial choices are versatile and fall under all the domains of fashion with the quirkiness of her personal style. Usually papped in comfy and sporty wear, her off-duty style is all about summer rompers, funky dresses, casual shorts and tank tops. This doesn’t mean she can’t rock offbeat styles like a true diva. From daring gowns to ethnic silhouettes to contemporary forms, Sara slays it all in ultimate style.

She could be tagged as the queen of versatile dashing pants as the star has sported different varieties and pulled off multiple looks in pants like a fashionista. Be it retro, vintage or fancy look, Sara has got it all! Here are 5 dapper picks from Sara’s pant collection that are ultimate style goals!

Sequin pants

Stealing the spotlight with her shimmery pants, Sara Ali Khan was every bit of a diva! She paired her wide-legged purple sequin pants with a black crop top that featured asymmetric sleeve detail and a choker-like neck. She decked up with silver pumps, sky-blue hued glitter nails and her voluminous hair open in loose waves. The highlight of her party-ready ensemble was definitely her sequin pants which she aesthetically styled with a black knotted crop top.

Animal Print

Bringing pink, bling and animal print together, the star’s OTT pants emanated a 70’s glam rock vibe. She paired her over the top sequin cum animal print fit and flare pants in shades of pink, gold and black with a black full-sleeved high neck crop top which featured an asymmetric hemline. She opted for black pointed-toe shoes, pink hoop earrings and styled her hair in a half up half down look. Sara looked absolutely ravishing in her shimmery outfit.

Stripes

The star looked like a ray of sunshine in white stripe pants which were embellished with yellow, golden and blue sequin and a matching yellow crop top. Her knotted midriff-baring crop top featured a sweetheart neckline and dramatic sleeves. A pair of transparent strappy heels, printed floral headband and silver rings completed her accessory department. Her glam game was on point and altogether Sara made a statement in a bright yellow number. Her striped sequin straight pants also brought in a playful twist to the youthful ensemble.

Denim straight pants

Welcoming the year of coordinated sets Sara Ali Khan donned a denim cropped jacket and pants from Méro Studio cutting a sophisticated edgy look perfect for all seasons. The classic essence of denim and the button detailing on the pants elevated the style quotient of her modern look. Sara played it cool with dewy skin, pink eyeshadow and a sharp cat eye and studded black shoes to compliment her out of the box look. Apart from the usual jeans, her denim straight cut pants are a versatile piece that has an element of bling and luxe flavour to them.

Palazzo pants

The Kedarnath actress donned a coordinated ethnic set by Nupur Kanoi featuring a floral embroidered crop top matched with navy blue check printed palazzo pants. The navy blue complimented her complexion well and Sara preferred to keep the look minimal with subtle makeup and a chic hairdo. Her half-moon shaped earrings were a statement-making piece that matched with the crescent-shaped hemline of her crop top. Her palazzo set is a winning choice for a summer wedding celebration or a gorgeous yet simple festive look.

Which of the 5 pants from Sara’s wardrobe is your vote for? Tell us in the comments below.

