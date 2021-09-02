Sara Ali Khan’s airport look is a lesson on quirky at its finest; Yay or Nay?

It’s not quite often one gets the chance to jet-set given the pandemic still out and about. But, when you do, never let it pass rather get yourself to root for outfits that will leave you with lasting memories post returns as well. Sara Ali Khan is aptly the frontrunner of airport-style and here's the quirkiest look we saw on the internet today.

Sara has lately been travelling a lot and having returned a few days ago from Ladakh, she’s set to travel again. Indeed, white shirts are gradually inundating the Simmba star’s wardrobe. She also took the white shirt, a camisole top, and denim shorts to the airport. Recently, was the birthday shirt that bore an evil eye emoticon embroidered on it and the latest proof was papped this morning as she was seen with mother, Amrita Singh taking off to another destination. Dressed in a white button-up shirt, it was worn over a neon orange sports bra that brought an aesthetic of vividness. Sara tucked the shirt inside her distressed blue denim shorts that bore an asymmetrical hemline to keep it informal.

But, did her look stop wreaking interest right here? While simplicity lay in her untied hair and pink earrings, the eccentric details were put out through her colourful shoulder bag that read ‘POW’ and ‘BANG’ with funky prints on it. Just like the kit-kat sling bag once stole all the glam. And, rightly so, her flat footwear with words such as ‘Queen’ and ‘Sassy’ embellished on these, complemented her mood for the day. Multi-coloured beaded bracelets were stacked pretty, her black mask with ’S’ glowing with studs, and her transparent glasses wrapped her look.

Do you like this airport look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked like a divine dream in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ethnic outfits