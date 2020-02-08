Sara Ali Khan’s Dhruv Kapoor outfit didn’t live up to our expectations and here’s why

For promoting her soon to be released movie Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan opted for an outfit drenched in classic polka dots. Take a look!

Sara Ali Khan loves her kurtas, crop tops, lehengas and quirky prints but these days she seems a tad bit consumed in her polka-print outfits. Just a few days ago, she stepped out in a ruffled polka-print crop top and sequin embellished denim shorts. And yesterday she made quite a few heads turn in a polka printed number by Dhruv Kapoor. The diva is on a roll currently promoting her latest feature, Love Aaj Kal alongside her co-star Kartik Aryan. Sara’s promotional wardrobe perfectly embodies her persona- simple and chic with a pinch of quirk!

Yesterday, Sara Ali Khan opted for polka printed separates by Dhruv Kapoor. The look consisted of polka-print shorts and a long polka-print blazer. The blazer featured a notched lapel and a slim black belt at the waist. The front bodice and sleeves of the long blazer were embellished with multi-coloured sequins. What’s a Dhruv Kapoor outfit without some good ol’ sequins? Sara teamed up her outfit with a pair of neon green and black ombre pumps. Quite contradictory to her outfit, Sara’s glam was subdued and minimal. She effortlessly let down her wavy locks and topped off her look!

Though we are all in for eccentric sartorial choices, this look was a nay for us. The shorts and long blazer didn’t sync well and left us disappointed. Rather than pairing it with polka-print shorts, it would have made more sense if Sara would have paired it with black straight-fit trousers.

What do you think about Sara Ali Khan’s polka-print outfit? Comment below and let us know.

