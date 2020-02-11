Sara Ali Khan’s holographic silver metallic dress by Amit Aggarwal seems like a mess; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan strikes a pose in a silver dress and styles it with a pair of matching heels and curled up hair. Check it out

In Bollywood, it is the year of experimenting and there’s absolutely no denying that! From films to fashion and everything n between, celebrities are now making sure to try something new to entice their audience and the recent past is enough proof of it. Joining the bandwagon is Sara Ali Khan who has literally turned the people of the country into her fans (including me!). From her movie choices to super engaging promotional interviews, the diva is stealing hearts and there’s absolutely no denying that!

However, her recent promotional wardrobe for Love Aaj Kal has left us confused. While most of her looks are chic and playful, her look from yesterday didn’t quite strike the chord. The diva opted for a silver metallic dress by Amit Aggarwal as she stepped out during the day. The strapless number bore metallic strips all over with a skater skirt that showed off her long toned legs. She styled the silver dress with a pair of matching holographic ombre heels that added height to her tall frame.

Adding to it, the Kedarnath actress styled her long mane in messy curls that graced her shoulders. Soft smokey eyes and hits of metallic hues on the lips completed her look.

While she was definitely making an effort to pull it off, the dress did not seem to do justice on the young actress. If Sara would have ditched the curls for simple, long, straight hair, the look would’ve been quite better!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

