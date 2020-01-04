Sara Ali Khan’s Manish Arora outfit is all about colours & you have to take a look; Yay or Nay?

Sara dressed up for an event earlier today and her look was all things fun. The Princess of Pataudi was dressed in Manish Arora.

Fashion has become an extremely integral part in our day to day lives. It is literally an extension of our own personality and we think it is safe to say that everyone wants to look their stylist best. In the past couple of years the Bollywood industry has seen a lot of newcomers making their way. Apart from being good at their craft, they’re also celebrities who have their fashion game on point and always step out in the most eclectic style.

Sara Ali Khan is definitely one of the most prominent faces that we have seen in the past few years. Sara dressed up for an event earlier today and her look was all things fun. The Princess of Pataudi was dressed in Manish Arora. Her look featured a pastel mint green crop top which she teamed up with a pink bubblegum pleated short skirt and threw in a fun printed white jacket with floral prints on it. She styled her look with a half up half down hair, filled in brows, minimal makeup and soft pastel purple pointy toed stilettos.

The vibe of the whole look sure looks a lot of fun. While we do like the skirt and the jacket, we wish that she would have opted for a crop top in another colour.

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 with Kedarnath and is all set to be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2. The actress is also busy shooting with for Coolie No. 1.

Credits :PINKVILLA

