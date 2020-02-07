Sara Ali Khan’s Mayyur Girotra outfit is ideal for your best friend’s haldi ceremony: Yay or Nay?

For promoting her upcoming release Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan has been serving us with some stunning looks. The star jetted out to Rajasthan yesterday and bowled us over yet again! Take a look.

The one wardrobe staple that Sara Ali Khan has always sworn by is a good ol’ salwar kameez. From breezy cotton versions at the airport to a heavily embellished version for Diwali celebrations, she has a salwar kameez for almost every occasion. Mind you the star doesn’t just stick to a mediocre salwar suit, she likes to rumble up things occasionally. Recently, while promoting her upcoming feature Love Aaj Kal, the star opted for a colourful sharara set by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor. Khan went all out and accessorised her look with colourful earrings that matched the embroidery on her sharara suit.

Yesterday the star touched down in Rajasthan along with her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aryan. She switched things up and opted for a handwoven silk number by Mayyur Girotra. The outfit comprised of a high-waisted lehenga which featured zigzag multi-coloured lines and a blue proper patola border. Baring her midriff, she paired her lehenga with a handwoven patola choli. Sara Ali Khan finally layered her look with a long red patola jacket which had a contrasting blue border. For her glam look, she filled in her brows, highlighted her eyes with kohl and sunset red eye makeup. She opted for braiding two sections of her hair and letting down her straight locks effortlessly.

Sadly this look wasn’t a winner for us. The outfit seemed too crowded with colours, stripes and the traditional patola pattern. The look wasn’t pulled together well at all. The braided hairdo didn’t do much to save the look as well. What do you think about Sara Ali Khan in a patola ensemble? Comment below and let us know.

