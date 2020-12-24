Sara Ali Khan’s promotional wardrobe for Coolie No 1 was a mixed bag of quirky and classic pieces

Sara Ali Khan's promotional wardrobe was quite close to her personality with both classic and quirky pieces. Check it out

We can’t believe it’s actually time that things are starting to get back to normal and there are actually celebs stepping out of their pajamas and posting their promotional looks. The last few months have been a dud and while we’ve all managed to make the most of quarantine fashion (which actually became a thing!), promotional looks have been dearly missed. One celebrity who's making the most of her new movie, Coolie No.1’s release is Sara Ali Khan who made the most of her quirky yet classic wardrobe in the last few months. So, in case you missed her fashionable looks, here’s the download of everything that went down.

The promotions of her movie started way back in October (yes, we know!) and to our surprise started with a look that was enough to keep the world talking. She kick-started promotions with a bright pink jumpsuit that bore no embellishments but a snakeskin texture which was clearly a trendy choice. The one-shouldered wonder then bore a statement-making, puffy bishop sleeve that added an element of quirk to the simple jumpsuit by Floret.al. The pink creation then cinched at the waist and the hem at the ankle to create a little balloon effect. With a textured ponytail and neutral makeup, it’s safe to say that Sara kick started the promotions with a bang!

Now, moving on to one of the three denim looks she served in the course of time, it’s this denim mini dress in a dark wash. The mini dress was cinched at the waist with a matching belt and further flared out in panels of white. She matched her white pumps with the paneled creation while keeping the rest of the look simple with a half-up half-down hairdo. Quirky lightning bolt earrings added extra oomph to the look.

Moving on to one of our favourite looks from her promotional wardrobe, it is this plaid dress that made a statement! The full-sleeved, off shoulder wonder, was an eye-grabbing look in its own, courtesy of the colour and print. The mini then bore a draped detail around the waist that cinched it and accentuated her curves. With side-parted hair, simple hoops and neutral makeup, she completed the look.

Talking about favourites, Sara surely knows her way around a classic pantsuit and this red creation by Safiyaa surely steals the cake. The classic silhouette was taken a step higher with open bell sleeves while her impeccably stunning neutral glam made a statement! Side parted soft curls added a bit of a vintage touch to the look while sky-high heels added more height.

You cannot have the Pataudi princess promote a movie without her showing up in an all-white kurta set. The actress surely stole the show as she made her way through a gorgeous set that bore lace details. With kohl-clad eyes and silver jhumkas, her desi look showed the world that you don’t need quirky ensembles to make a statement.

Now coming to her new age quirky ensembles, she recently chose yet another denim ensemble and this one by Namrata Joshipura was surely a different one. The co-ord set bore embellishments in white and with a tulip skirt and a bralette, the look was quite the take on a classic fabric like denim. With two pearl hair clips on either side of her center part and neutral-toned makeup, she completed her promotional look. We must say that when compared to the rest of her wardrobe, this look wasn’t very impressive.

Now, coming to the last and the most recent one, Ms Khan chose yet another denim ensemble and this time it's a co-ord by Mero Studio. The outfit bore a pair of pants that featured buttons in the front while a cropped shirt was styled with it. The dark washed denim ensemble was styled with wet hair and classic winged eyeliner. She completed the look with a pair of black pointy pumps.

We must say that Sara’s promotional wardrobe started with a bang! (with an array of classic looks like the pantsuit, the jumpsuit and a white kurta set that she pulled off with ease). However, at the end it seems like it was a mixed bag of quirky outfits that looked a bit forced on the gorgeous diva!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

