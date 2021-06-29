  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan’s style takes a quirky turn yet again as she picks out a bright pink dress; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan makes a colourful statement in the city as she gets spotted wearing a bright pink dress. Check it out
34960 reads Mumbai Updated: June 30, 2021 09:59 am
Sara Ali Khan's style takes a quirky turn yet again as she picks out a bright pink dress; Yay or Nay?
Sara Ali Khan has always been someone who loves colours. Over the last few years that she’s stepped into the industry, the actress has moved away from the popular monochromatic colour palette to a more colourful one. She is clearly a fan of colour-blocking and leaves no occasion to step out in some of the brightest hues. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress was spotted shooting out and about in the city. 

The paparazzi’s camera caught the actress in one of the brightest dresses. The Pataudi princess picked out a bright pink mini dress for her shoot in the city. The tweed dress featured a broad strapped shoulder while a square neckline perfectly complimented it. The pink wonder hug her body right while the short hem showed off her long toned legs. While the dress was a simple one, it featured two patch pockets in the front that added extra oomph to the look. 

The Kedarnath actress then styled the look with a pair of an equally bright shade of pumps that added height to her frame. While being mask less, she showed off her neutral-toned makeup with definition around the eyes. She then let her hair down in soft waves that brushed her shoulders. A pair of small hoops and a pearl bracelet accessorised her look. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Anonymous 1 day ago

Nay and ugh