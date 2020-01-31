Sara Ali Khan’s trendy yet elegant look proves she’s the ultimate millennial fashion icon; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan ensures all eyes are on her as she steps out for the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. Check it out

Fashion and Bollywood seem to go hand in hand and there’s absolutely no denying that! The B-Town divas are always making sure to have their best foot forward whenever they step out. From airports to promotional events and red carpet appearances, they are always creating buzz whenever they step out. Now, joining the bandwagon is the Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan. The actress who was last seen in Simmba has been making sure all eyes are on her as she is out promoting her third movie, Love Aaj Kal. the Imitiaz Ali directorial also stars Katrik Aaryan.

While being busy at the promotions of her movie, the actress is making sure to grab eyeballs. The 24-year-old is clearly making a mark with her millennial fashion taste as she chose to wear an elegant white top. The strapless wonder featured a matching belt that cinched her waist while the bow served as an additional element. Now, instead of going the elegant way, Sara styled it with a pair of blue denim shorts that showed enough of her long toned legs.

Keeping the entire focus on her clothing, she pulled her hair back in a high bun with a few strands of hair framing her face. Flawless base, soft smokey eyes and blushed cheeks served as a perfect glam. Lastly, she styled the look with a pair of pointy pink pumps that added a contrasting element.

We liked the way she let the strapless top be the statement piece while keeping the rest of the look effortless. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :VIRAL BHAYANI

