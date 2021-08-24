Sara Ali Khan in a salwar suit made us want to live in the Onam frenzy; Yay or Nay?

The joys of festivities are boundless and so is the hangover it leaves behind. It still feels like Onam here, while the pookalam and sadhya had us clicking pictures and obsessing over to a crazy level, it’s Sara Ali Khan’s latest look in an ethnic suit that got us to hit pause and travel back to last week. Scroll to get your style lesson.

Whether you’re a fan of the Coolie No. 1 starlet or not, her inclination towards ethnic outfits is known and makes headlines often. Sounds monotonous true, but the patterns and colours do not trust in following a boring route. It’s trendy, and there’s sure a dash of elegance that comes along with every outfit. Here’s why her recent look in an ivory and gold salwar suit is urging us to take some notes. It was self-woven with floral jacquard weave and the knee-length kurta top featured double fabric buttons that held the mini V-shaped neckline together.

Her 3/4th sleeve top was paired with churidar pants and a dupatta that had a zari border which made it look regal. This ensemble is all about falling in love with the details, for instance, her blue floral embroidered mask with a lace hemline matched to make for a pretty case. Sara accessorised her look with gold stacked bangles and hoop earrings that bore a chunk of dainty pearls. To wrap her ethnic look, she wore juttis that bore patterns coloured in gold.

What are your thoughts about this ethnic outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

