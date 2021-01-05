Sara Ali Khan serves 3 stunning looks in under 24 hours and we are in AWE

From pantsuit toa leather jacket, Sara Ali Khan serves three stunning looks in one day and we are in awe. Check it out

With the year coming to an end, we have ample days to make out for the lost looks last year. 2020 was clearly a dud in terms of fashion and there's no denying that. Looks like celebs are now making the most of their look switch some of the most stunning ensembles and yesterday, Sara served not one, not two but three looks in a matter of 24 hours.

First up, she was spotted at Film city looking like an absolute diva in a pantsuit. Her pantsuit featured a pin-striped blazer jacket that bore a denim detail along the half of it proving she loves the best of both worlds. She styled it with a pair of skinny jeans and strappy blue heels to add height to the look. While the look was a solid one, she pulled her hair back in a low ponytail while keeping her makeup to a minimum with kohl-rimmed eyes and brushed in brows.

For her next look, she took to her Instagram profile to share most of her fashionable endeavours. The actress who was seen aceing her street style chose for a kaftan by Christian Dior and paired it with a pair of blue skinny jeans and thigh-high boots. This look was clearly high-fashion compared to her previous one and we hope Sara pulls such stunning styles even in the future.

Lastly, the Kedarnath actress was spotted on the airport as left the city in style. For her night full of travel, she chose to keep things simple yet stylish. A pair of dark washed blue denim was her choice for the airport as she styled it with a simple black tank top and layered it with a black denim jacket. She then picked out a pair of white sneakers to add a sporty touch to the look while her black and White bag perfectly matched her outfit.

Her airport look has clearly been one of her best to date. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

