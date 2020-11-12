  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan serves major desi inspiration for Diwali in a white salwar suit; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan's white salwar suit is perfect for a low-key Diwali this year. Check it out
11325 reads Mumbai
The festive season is here and while we've all managed to stay indoors for as long as we can imagine it's time to celebrate Diwali in all its glory. Whether you are celebrating it this or not, it's always fun to watch your friends and family make the most of this auspicious occasion. Considering the pandemic this year, things are definitely going to be kept low-key and while we'd love to go all out with our OTT ensembles, it really doesn't make sense. So, we're definitely on a hunt for new festive wear inspiration and look like Sara Ali Khan has got us covered!

The actress who was spotted in the city yesterday looked every bit gorgeous as she chose for her signature white kurta set. This time instead of choosing for an all-white set, she stepped out of her style boundaries and added colour to her attire. For the day out, she chose to keep things simple in an embroidered kurta and matched it with lacy pants. The kurta bore small colourful floral embroideries all over that added colour to the look. The long-sleeved kurta was then styled with a matching dupatta that was draped over her shoulders. 

Adding more colour to the look was her bright-hued potli bag that clung to her shoulders and worked as a statement piece. White juttis and a matching floral mask added more to the look while a pair of silver jhumkas served as a great accessory! 

This look is perfect for all those low-key at-home Diwali festivities this year. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

