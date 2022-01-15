Sara Ali Khan to Shanaya Kapoor: 7 Celeb-approved ways to wear orange for a wedding ceremony

Weddings are all about dressing up in bright and happy colours! This wedding season, choose a vibrant orange outfit. Although orange can be a difficult colour to style, it is clearly a trending colour in the fashion world. The colour orange represents vibrant energy and alluring confidence. It oozes a vibe of excitement and warmth, and is extremely attention catching. Our leading ladies elegantly rocked the orange look and made us drool over their glamorous outfits.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan opted for a mango-coloured Arpita Mehta sharara coord set. The set came with a beautiful hand embroidered blouse and flared pants. It was complemented by a comfy cape with mirror and cowrie shell detailing. The matching organza pants and cape were highlighted with stunning foliage motifs, which is also a refreshing departure from tried-and-tested florals. She completed the look with a pair of earrings and a cocktail diamond ring to complete her look.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde stunned her fans as she dressed up in a bright orange number decked with delicate leafy prints in white. She wore a poppy mango leaf print ruffle saree by designer, Arpita Mehta. She teamed the tiered ruffle saree with a white heavily embroidered blouse adorned in mirror work. Adding a subtle elegance to the traditional look, Pooja kept it minimalistic and accessorised with gold bangles and earrings.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s Arpita Mehta creation was a bohemian take on the classic silhouette. The orange set consisted of a blurred polka dot print lehenga paired with a striped tie-dye organza dupatta featuring cowrie shell detailing. Gold floral embroidery and mirror work on the spaghetti strap blouse elevated her outfit and added texture. The star kid opted to style her lehenga with gold jhumkas with ruby drops, and a pair of statement gold bangles.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut managed to bring orange into her dazzling traditional look. She adorned a magnificent orange handloom saree from Madhurya Creations and accessorised it with a heavy traditional choker set and gold bangles. The heavy golden border and black blouse further upgraded the look of this attire.

Alia Bhatt

Looking vibrant in shades of red, orange and yellow, Alia’s bandhani print saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla looked super refreshing. She teamed the look with a sleeveless red blouse that bore a bare-back element, a corset style fit and a sweetheart neckline, decked in subtle yellow bandhani prints. The saree also featured triangle-shaped, patti borders in red and yellow decked on the pallu and the saree borders. Elaborate gold jhumkas and a matching statement ring completed her glam look.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty painted our feed orange as she was seen posing in a trendy double pallu saree from the sustainable fashion label Cuin. The pre-pleated orange coloured cocktail saree featured two pallus which she draped on one shoulder. A stitched light orange faux leather belt tied in the front with the pleats acted as a unique accessory with the traditional silhouette. She teamed the saree with a sleeveless blouse bearing a plunging halter neckline. The Dhadkan actress accessorised the ensemble with a gold stacked bracelet set, matching ring, drop earrings and strappy pumps.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif’s love for Sabyasachi creations is well-noted, with the actress often using promotional events as an opportunity to wear the ace designer’s work. Kaif made no exception as she stepped out in an orange sari. The sheer burnt orange sari featured a floral all-over sequined pattern and was worn over an animal print underskirt that peeked through the translucent saree fabric. Kaif teamed her saree with a full-sleeve blouse featuring a plunging neckline, heavy sequin detail and floral sleeves. She kept her accessories to a minimum with emerald earrings and a discreet bindi.

Which diva’s inspired you to wear orange this wedding season? Let us know in the comments below.

