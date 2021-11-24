Sara Ali Khan shines bright in white as she rocks The Loom's chanderi asymmetric kurta: Yay or Nay?

This season is giving us all reasons on a roll to deck up in ethnic ensembles and it barely takes a jiffy to comb through style archives of celebs to get the inspiration you've been looking for. Let yourself glow boldly in the days to come in your desi-est self with something as ever on-trend as a kurta. Bust out a hue as impeccable and investment-worthy as white.

There's probably no actress in Bollywood who dons white almost every day as Sara Ali Khan does it and proves, one can never have enough because what could be as pretty as a white kurta suit? Here's the lesson that was made for us all today as she stepped out with co-stars Atrangi Re, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar to release the trailer launch of the said movie.

Along with her beautiful smile, her ivory chanderi kurta set from The Loom was something that made everything look so dreamy. This Rs. 4,990 organza combo consisted of an asymmetrical kurta which came with a V-neckline designed with white lace embroidery and sleeves accentuated with lace placed horizontally. It also bore scalloped cuffs that appeared all sheer with embroidered patterns woven on it. This matched the hemline of the breezy kurta and her straight-fit pants which combined her look. Sara’s outfit was complemented with a dupatta that matched as it rested around her neck.

A fun fact: Shanaya Kapoor and Malaika Arora picked out the same patterned ensemble as the former wore a yellow number on Ganesh Chaturthi this year and Mala opted for a colour change, rose-hue which she donned in October.

The 26-year-old’s outfit was wrapped up with accessories like tassel earrings decked with mini studs, silver bangles kept close and charming, and her go-to white juttis embellished intricately with every bit of elegance. Sara kept her makeup and hairdo intensely subtle.

Is Sara's outfit a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

