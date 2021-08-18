Sara Ali Khan in a shirt and distressed jeans showed us the chic birthday girl dress code; Yay or Nay?

There’s nothing a classic white shirt and blue denim pants cannot offer. We’re reading peak comfort, amazing fit and everything stylish. Call these a staple because this duo will never stop making the cut. From promising to keep you company through all seasons, nothing can max out the versatility level of this pair.

If you’re looking to hold onto these timeless fits, here’s something we know you needed. Actress Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 26th birthday by keeping it casual in pants and an immaculate shirt. While she cut the cake and posed with pretty balloons in shades of pink and purple, the millennial superstar always knows how to complement her outfit with the right amount of quirk. Her personalised black mask with a scalloped border and with her initials embroidered in a colourful pattern is proof, the blue evil eye symbol on her whiter than white shirt kept it unconventional. She picked out a cropped shirt, she pulled the sleeves up to make it a 3/4th one. The Coolie No.1 actor donned blue distressed pants that are bleached and bore frayed details at the hemline. It also had white contrast piping at the sides of the denim.

To accessorise her look, she picked out earrings, a bracelet watch, and a blue sling bag with chunky circular details attached at the front. Her white sneakers and her all dual-shaded nail polish wrapped her look and pepped it right. Her makeup was nothing extra, super subtle with groomed eyebrows with no gaps visible, and her eyes were tightened with kohl.

What are your thoughts about Sara's birthday outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times Mouni Roy showed us how to style picture perfect lehengas