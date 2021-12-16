Sara Ali Khan showed how to create desi winsome moments this season with sharara sets: Yay or Nay?

Do you see desi outfits a little too often these days? So many events and it's a given that you won't get far too long without stumbling upon the classic shades like pink and yellow. Although, the bonus is that not every outfit is created equal so you can have the same patterned outfit but in different hues and aesthetics that bring a fresh feel of its own. We guess the most spotted is a sharara that continues to define desi style in the finest way possible.

Sara Ali Khan offering up endless reasons to love shararas and how we could sit back and not take more than a glance at these? So festive, simply glamorous, a very Sara move, indeed. If you're incessantly defaulting to lehengas, call for a switch and bring in the much-needed upgrade. The 26-year-old dished out two desi lessons today and it's your turn now to find a favourite this festive and wedding season. First up, she dressed up in a Fuschia ensemble that bore a V-neck short kurta with white aari and zardozi embroidery. It had an extremely appealing border with floral designs and this was paired with georgette sharara bottoms and a sheer dupatta that graced her shoulders. She accessorised her OOTD with a big silver ring and juttis. Dewy skin, glossy pout, painted nails, tightlined eyes, and wavy tresses made this a very pretty pink look.

She went on to put out another warm ethnic look. This yellow attire was quick to brighten up our day as she was ready for another day of Atrangi Re movie promotions. This bore a sweetheart neckline which looked beautiful with mirrors and the floral print spread on the kurta was another complementary move. To get your kick of sunshine, you can wear this set that looks well clubbed with a sheer organza dupatta that entails broad gold sequins with a scalloped-like cut. She wore this with a floor-length flowy sharara. She rounded off her look with pastel green bangles and studded earrings. Sara's tresses were left untied and straight. Her lips had the gloss on and so did the skin had its share of dewiness.

