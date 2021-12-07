Sara Ali Khan showed how to flex the desi diva in you with two sharara sets: Yay or Nay?

We are currently at a point where our days feel incomplete without being invited to non-corporate events like pre-wedding celebrations, pujas, baby showers, and so on. So many invitations leave us with choice but to double hunt for ensembles that have a timeless and gorgeous appeal. Whilst most of us by default stick to sarees and lehengas to head to a nuptial, we tend to settle with anything for the rest of the ceremonies.

Is this truly what to want? If yes, you're missing out on major magic. Well, you know desi outfits like a sharara suit are all the rage now. It's loved and is absolutely here for all your seasonal style and selfie needs. Guess who seems to be supremely flattered by these? Since the launch of the Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re movie, Sara Ali Khan has been going on full promo mode from chugging the soda to dancing with the signature step of the song on display.

We sure love an outfit repeated when Sara dons it and here the young starlet is making new waves with something she doesn't choose often as much as white kurta suits. Although, kurtas and lehengas have received a chance to stay at quite the back seat compared to the sharara sets. Looks like she's made these her favourite.

A few days ago, the 26-year-old was seen in a taffy pink cotton ethnic number which consisted of a short kurta with three-quarter sleeves that bore a mini ruffled-like cuff. Is it a right-on-point look without little details of gold? It’s, after all, a fun-filled month, don’t do the usual, rather let your outfit bring a riot of glam to the table same as this attire did pretty with gota patti embroidery placed on it in slant lines, a V-neckline, and the hem stood out so beautifully. This was teamed with sharara pants that bore gota patti detailing that was done horizontally and afar from each line. This also came with a floral printed dupatta that had a border that matched and went well with the entire set. With pink as the core theme, she signed off her look with embroidered juttis, a face mask, and stacked bangles. Blue or pink, make your choice for the win!

Look at how far the floral print has evolved and yet stays so fashionable. This blue beauty, Sara was clad in another lovely combo that entailed a short kurta with bell sleeves. But, guess what stole the show for us? The gold embroidery and the brilliance of goat patti combined so perfectly. An elongated V-neckline and a hem with a cone-shaped aesthetic looked truly stunning. The coordinated set was wrapped up with flared sharara pants and a chiffon sea blue dupatta. She masked up with a pink and white striped fabric.

