Sara Ali Khan shows how to infuse desi glam into a casual look like a true fashionista: Yay or Nay?

All we see are red outfits doing rounds and owning the limelight. The Valentine's Day fever looked quite high. Romantic dresses perfect for date nights were all that online search history was talking about. But, there's always that one person or more who loves denim pants over anything and prefers to keep a look causal. Can we help you fall more for your jeans and show you how you can add a pretty twist to your look? Here's the reference that trickled into our picture gallery today.

Sara Ali khan showed fabulously is the way forward is quite a lively avatar. Spotted at a shoot location, she was seen in straight-fit jeans that bore minute distressed details and an unconventionally ripped hem that looked asymmetric. The Atrangi Re actress teamed this blue number with a yellow tight-fitting tank top. Feeling cold? Not all sunshine days look as warm as it portrays to be, so here's a jacket to the rescue. Your cotton or chiffon throw-on attire can be as comforting as your regular jacket while it plays charming throughout.

The jacket with voluminous bell sleeves was gorgeously embroidered with colourful threadwork, tassels, and elongated rope-like details which put together multiple patterns. When your casual look gets a desi touch, here's how compelling it can get. Add silver jhumkas and tan brown kolhapuri heels to wrap up your look. Leave your hair untied with the middle partition before summer bummer kicks in and keep your makeup minimal with pink lipstick and semi-dewy skin.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

