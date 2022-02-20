Sara Ali Khan shows pink is all it takes to pretty up your day in a floral printed Anarkali set: Yay or Nay?

Got your hopes high to have your Spring style streak looking free from errors? Here's to the print that has our eyes transfixed by its alluring vibe. An arrival of pretty elegance awaits as we have this reference in hand. Sara Ali Khan often makes mega-style statements in desi ensembles and hands up if you too want to get on board with a striking glam. Feeling the winter fashion blues? We're with you! Let's go on a flower frenzy and lit up your game!

The 26-year-old stepped out post her Pilates session recently clad in ethnic attire. Keeping up with the flower power can be amazingly easy and this look is the best testament. She made a mark dressed in a gorgeous pink Anarkali kurta set. The A-line silhouette made for a breezy OOTD with colourful flower patterns complementing it. Sara's midi V-neck ensemble put out a wondrous sight with silver foil work doing every bit of the glam right. The Atrangi Re actress styled this with a matching dupatta that had its share of pretty details and to complete her look, the diva paired these two with straight-fit pants that bore the same print.

Sara's accessory game too looked impressive. It was a merry blend of hues with her shoulder bag embroidered with multiple hues. Do not miss out on how she managed to find bangles that matched her outfit and her white juttis with embellishments, didn't disappoint. Her middle-parted hair was left into textured waves and she masked up with a black customised one. She looked lovely with kohl that helped to highlight her eyes and eyebrows.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan to Ranveer Singh: Who was your BEST DRESSED actor from the week?