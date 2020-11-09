Sara Ali Khan shows she can do the best of both worlds as she steps out in two different outfits

Sara Ali Khan shows the world how it’s done as she pulls off two outfits in one day. Check it out

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a roll as she’s out and about promoting her new movie Collie No. 1. The actress is starring in the movie alongside and the duo is making the most of their promotions lately. In the last few days we’ve spotted them in some of the most stunning avatars and today Sara is back at it again with not one but two looks.

Ms Khan proved the world that she can do the best of both worlds as she was spotted in a glamorous avatar followed by a laid-back indo-western look. First up, she chose to go all out in a floral cropped top that bore strappy details and exaggerated sleeves. She paired the floral number with a yellow mini skirt that flared at the hem. The Kedarnath actress then styled the look with a half-up half-down hairdo with the rest of her mane brushing her back. For her glam, she chose to keep things neutral with brushed in eyebrows, perfectly contoured cheeks, definition around the eyes and a neutral lip.

Moving on to the next outfit, it seemed more of a comfortable choice. She kept the hair and makeup the same and changed her outfit to a block-printed jumpsuit that gave off major indo-western vibes. The jumpsuit bore a flared bottom half that cropped right above her ankles to show off her strappy flats. She, of course, completed the look with a mask that covered most of her face.

We are quite the fan of both her looks and cannot see more of her promotional wardrobe. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

