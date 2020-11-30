Sara Ali Khan shows there's a charm in simplicity as she dons a white kurta set: Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan is back at slaying her favourite all-white kurta sets and we are in awe. Check it out

White kurta sets have been all the rage in Bollywood and we can trace it back to the Pataudi princess' love for it. The Kedarnath actress, Sara Ali Khan surely loves her white suits and there's no denying that! From industry events to airports and movie promotions, she always is seen looking her best in these all-white wonders. There's definitely a charm in simplicity and Ms Khan surely knows this fact right!

In a few recent pictures shared by the diva, the actress looked every bit stunning in the all-white wonder. Her outfit featured an embroidered kurta in the classic hue. The high-neck kurta then bore full sleeves with lace details on the hem of the sleeves. She styled the short kurta with a pair of matching wide-legged pants that cropped around the ankles with the same lace details around its hem. Sara then layered the look with a dupatta that was draped around her shoulder. With silver embroideries, the dupatta perfectly complemented the look.

Ms Khan further styled the look with classic silver jhumkas and a pair of matching white juttis. She let her hair down and swept it over her shoulder. For her makeup, she kept things neutral and classic with kohl-clad eyes a flawless base. A neutral lipstick completed the desi look!

We are quite the fans of the classic look. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

