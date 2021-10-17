Sara Ali Khan shows two spiffy ways to style your ride or die white cropped shirt with denims; Yay or Nay?

White shirts are quick to gain your appreciation for these not only show you how to be office-ready but also gear up for some fun. A classic white shirt can easily lay the foundation for a closet that can be called nothing less than perfect and your quest to begin with this won't take you too long. Need two chic ways to style your white shirt?

We can’t think of anyone but Sara Ali Khan when white is on our minds. It rules her wardrobe indefinitely, almost every day proving the colour to be her can’t-do-without. And, yesterday to no surprise we saw her repeat the same shirt she had worn on her 26th birthday. If you wish to say denim for days, here’s how to kickstart some sheer coolness. In August, the Coolie No.1 starlet teamed the white cropped shirt that came with an embroidered blue evil eye symbol with blue faded distressed jeans that had frayed hems. A personalised mask too accompanied the look of her OOTD. This can be your ideal fall outfit that can coddle your legs to keep them warm.

Her latest wear-on-loop story was made possible with the same shirt styled in the manner of a pulled-up sleeve but it was paired with blue shorts yesterday which she also took out for lunch with her mother and brother. This being more of a summer look, she managed to nail it with comfort. She finished off her day’s look with colourful hand accessories, flat footwear, an embroidered mask, and a black tote bag with red shoulder straps. She left her hair open and oozed a very fab girl vibe.

Which style do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below.

