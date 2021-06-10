Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday: When cropped blazers became the ULTIMATE fashion statement

Gone are the days when long, full-length blazers made a chic statement. Millennials have brought in a cooler version of it - the cropped blazer!

While the slouchy, oversized blazer never goes out of style and continues to reign fashion grounds, another blazer trend has slowly risen to the top and has already got the seal of approval from celebrities.

While cropped jackets became all the rage, blazers have taken their space to build a bridge between casual and formal clothing. From , to Ananya Panday, here are some celebrities who think this is one of the most fashion-forward outfits to be wearing right now.

Anushka Sharma

Setting the ball rolling for the trend, Anushka Sharma sported a cropped Burberry blazer at the airport, really upgrading her travel style! She wore this over a simple white tee and black leggings while a Louis Vuitton crossbody and white sneakers completed her look.

Ananya Panday

Hopping on the neon bandwagon, the millennial star picked out a pair of formal neon high-waisted trousers and styled it with a cropped blazer top. She also made a strong case for colour blocking by styling this with hot pink strappy stilettos, neon hairpins and earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor

Street Dancer 3D star upgraded her girl-next-door look with a simple white slip top that she neatly tucked into a bright yellow pleated skirt. A white cropped blazer, layered slinky necklaces and neutral-tone pumps completed this simple yet sophisticated look.

Sara Ali Khan

Making a strong case for pantsuits, Sara Ali Khan picked out a hot pink pantsuit that she styled with a basic white tee, neutral-tone pumps and retro sunglasses. We love the cropped blazer that was part of her pantsuit and how casually she pulled it off!

Jacqueline Fernandez

For the promotions of a film, Jackie put forth a chic look in a pair of black high-waisted trousers styled with a black crop top. She layered this with a cropped tartan blazer to give her modern look a touch of glam. A pearl layered necklace, black pumps and her hair pulled into a French chignon bun, completed the diva's look.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya hopped on the bandwagon in a purple coordinated set. She picked out a pair of zig-zag printed high-waisted trousers and styled this with a cropped blazer top. To lend some fusion to the look, stacked up oxidised silver necklaces and her hair set free, completed the diva's look.

