Sara Ali Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: Celeb inspired ways to ace the colour blocking trend

Master the art of colour blocking this summer taking cues from these Bollywood divas. Check it out!

When fashion met art, the influence bombarded the creative explorations of designers in a way never before. Colour blocking is one of those outcomes where contracting colours make interesting combinations in your outfit. History states that the artworks of the Dutch painter Piet Mondrian is where the colour blocking found its birth and since then it has been a trend that every fashion lover embraced with a whole heart. To celebrate Holi, to a fun party or even to a romantic date night, colour-blocked outfits are the winners for any occasion. Take cues from these Bollywood divas to ace the colour blocking style in the most fabulous way.

Sara Ali Khan

Having proved her love for bold colours several times, the Coolie No 1 actress looked like a barbie doll in her lemon yellow cropped jacket featuring statement sleeves teamed with a high-waisted neon green mini skirt. Matching her nails with the blue cropped tank top, Sara stunned us in her refreshing look. With ruffled hemline and mini dart lines, her skirt gave a fun spin to the youthful look. Her heels matched the hue of her skirt and she went sans- accessories to win this picture-perfect look. The star signed off her uber cool look with a centre-parted hairdo and minimal makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor is no doubt the resident Glamazon of B-town, thanks to her versatile fashion picks and ability to look drop-dead gorgeous in whatever she wears. The star has aced the art of colour blocking a dozen times and one of our favourites among them is a one-shoulder bodysuit from Asos paired with a neon green pencil skirt from Reteofete that did justice to the diva’s envious curves. With blue and green coloured popping out, Bebo kept her makeup subtle with nude lips, mascara laden lashes and a sleek hairdo. She rounded off her vibrant look with transparent heels.

Janvhi Kapoor

In a young and fresh silhouette, Janvhi Kapoor gave colour blocking a sensuous edge of sophistication with a two-tone playsuit by label Patinya and a neon belt as an element of surprise. Featuring an asymmetric hemline, her playsuit came in lilac and powder pink, proving off-colour pairings can make a striking statement. Her outfit came with an extra flap of fabric on its front giving it a wrap-dress like illusion and we loved the quirkiness of it. Janvhi opted for heart-shaped Olivia Dar earrings in hot pink and soft pink pumps to elevate her colourful style. Red glossy lips, pink eye shadow and side-parted hair rounded off her playful look.

Kriti Sanon

Picturing what exactly colour blocking should look like, Kriti Sanon stunned us in a maxi-dress by Avaro Figlio. Her gown bore a mermaid silhouette and thigh-high slit and featured asymmetric panelling in pastel pink, white and black. With the excess fabric wrapped around her neck, the outfit gave a contemporary twist to the modern gown silhouette. Black strappy heels, silver hoop earrings and matching rings complimented her look. Kriti glammed up with dewy makeup, nude lips and sleek hair and crafted up a ravishing look for the day.

For Sahoo movie promotion, Shraddha opted for a pink and scarlet red halter neck dress that featured a cross front neckline fabricated to join the long trail at the back. The star donned the bodycon midi dress by Saafiyaa like a true diva and looked perfect in all ways. Her red-pink combo outfit flattered her body and complimented her complexion very well. Nude pumps and round stud earrings, thin finger rings and minimal makeup rounded off her look.

