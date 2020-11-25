Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: 6 Times celebs wore sarees with pants & showed us how to work it

While sarees do make a great statement, they can be quite a pain to carry off. Wearing pants under, makes them more comfortable and stylish as well! Here's how stars have done it.

Sarees are one kind of outfit that has been around for decades. At most traditional events, if all else fails we know that sarees are something we can fall back on.

While they do look the best in every Indian girl, they come with their own set of problems which includes carrying them off. For beginners, there's always the fear that they're going to trip on the material and everything's going to come loose! If only we can wear pants under sarees!

Well, it seems like we're not the only ones who want to experiment with the look, a number of celebrities have already done that and aced it. Take a look.

Sara Ali Khan

All kinds of glam, Sara Ali Khan picked out a deep maroon chiffon saree with a gold and silver minimal border. Instead of opting for the normal skirt beneath this, she picked out dazzling gold pants and tucked her pleats into it before throwing the outfit over her shoulder.

Ahuja

Truly a fashionista, Sonam Kapoor too unusually styled her saree. She picked out a pink co-ord set with pants and a kurta and hung a printed dupatta at her waist, throwing it over her shoulder. The actress further secured it with a black belt and completed her look with black boots and necklace.

Kundra

Known for her fabulous desi looks, Shilpa Shetty picked out a dhoti-style saree for an event. Her outfit was in a bright pink shade that she styled with a crop top. The ace dancer and tv host draped a saree over her dhoti pants and accessorised her look with glamorous silver temple jewellery.



Known for her experimental looks, Taapsee picked out muted tones for her saree that she styled with pants. She picked out khaki coloured loose pants and styled it with a brown crop top. A rust orange pallu draped over her pants and crop top paired with tan-brown oxford shoes and heavy silver earrings, completed Taapsee's look.

Kiara Advani

If you're going for a more traditional look, take inspiration from Kiara Advani and pick out a gharara set. Drape the dupatta over the flared pants, like you would with a saree and voila, you're all set to take on the event with the perfect mix of comfort and fashion.

Kriti Sanon

If you want to take the experimental route, pick out a bright-hued jumpsuit like Kriti Sanon. She draped a ruffled dupatta over the jumpsuit for it to look like a contemporary saree. A belt at her waist held the entire outfit together.

Which diva are you taking inspiration from for this wedding season? Comment below and let us know.

