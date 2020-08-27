0
Sara Ali Khan sports a high ponytail and metallic Appapop dress for a shoot: Yay or Nay?

Getting back to business, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at an ad shoot in the city in a metallic silver dress. Take a look! 
11325 reads Mumbai
Seems like everything is back to normal for Sara Ali Khan. The Simmba actress is not letting anything stand in the way of her work anymore - not even the pandemic! 
Today, Sara was spotted at a shoot, putting her most glamorous foot forward!

The actress stepped out of her vanity van in a dazzling silver metallic off-shoulder bodycon dress by Appapop. The bandage-style Keira Metallic Off Shoulder Dress showed off Sara's toned legs and her sculpted hourglass figure. She matched her accessories with the dress and opted for silver sparkly stilettos and riveted earrings. 
To match the boldness of the dress, Sara also went all out with her glam look. She pulled her hair up into a high ponytail and attached extensions to make her hair longer and more voluminous. A full face of makeup - blushed cheeks, well-contoured cheekbones, filled-in brows, kohl-lined eyes, complete with ruby red lips finished off this glam look of the diva's. 
Though Sara wasn't wearing a mask, she did carry it with her, to practice social distancing norms and stay safe during the pandemic. 

We are completely in awe of Sara's bold metallic look and love how she matched her accessories with her dress. We also like how she broke beauty rules and sported red lips with heavy eye makeup, carrying both off seamlessly. 

What are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan's overall look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma looks RADIANT & flaunts baby bump in an Irene Nicholas polka dot dress to announce Virushka Jr

Credits :viral bhayani

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

She is worse than Alia

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Everything except audience

