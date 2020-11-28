Sara Ali Khan steals the show in red pantsuit while Varun Dhawan looks dapper in leather; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan promote their new movie, Coolie No 1 looking stylish as ever. Check it out

With the pandemic hitting us hard this year, Bollywood has taken a hit for the worse. While digital releases have taken over, even promotions have now taken the virtual route. Things are starting to slowly get back to the ‘new normal’ and so are things when it comes to fashion. In the past few weeks, we’ve seen celebrities stepping out more than what we saw in the last few months and honestly, we aren’t complaining!

This brings us to the newest movie, Coolie No 1, whose promotions are going stronger than ever. Both Sara Ali Khan and have taken the fashionable route to look their absolute best in some of the most stunning outfits. In a few photos released today, both the actors put their best foot forward. The Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan stole the show as she chose for a bright red pantsuit. The blazer jacket stole the show as the sleeves bore an open-bell silhouette. She then styled her power suit with long cascading curls that framed her face right. For her glam, she chose to keep things simple with a flawless base, contoured cheeks, a bit of definition around the eyes and a neutral-toned lip.

While the bright red colour proved to be a winner for Sara, Varun Dhawan stuck to his classics as he looked dapper in a black leather jacket with silver fasteners. Blow-dried hair and a soft stubble made him look handsome as ever.

What are your thoughts about their promotional look? Let us know in the comments section below.

