Sara Ali Khan steps out in a denim dress for Coolie No. 1 promotions; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan plays dress up in a mini denim dress for the promotions of her new movie. Check it out

In the past few months, the one thing we’ve extremely missed are movie promotions. Usually, celebs used to tour different cities in the country to promote their movies in style. Now that the pandemic has hit us, things have moved digitally and with it literally being almost the end of 2020, things are starting to get back to normal. Today, we have and Sara Ali Khan making the most of their stylish looks for the promotions of Coolie No. 1.

For the day out, the actress opted for a gorgeous denim dress that clung to her body like a glove. The strappy dress was then cinched at the waist with a matching denim belt. In then flared out in triangular pleats that revealed a white hue underneath and added a contrast to her blue denim dress. The mini wonder was a statement on its own it hemmed right below her knees and showed off her long tones legs.

Ms Khan then styled the look with white sky-high pointy pumps that added height to her petite frame. The actress then glammed up for the look with neutral makeup and pulled her hair back in a half-ponytail. For the day out, she then added a quirky element to the look with a graphic earring in the shape of a lightning bolt. Dainty rings and a white manicure further completed her look.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

