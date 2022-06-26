Sara Ali Khan strikes a perfect desi glam note in a printed co-ordinated kurta set; Yay or Nay?

Let's talk about a desi day and an actress who showed us how it's done for the millionth time. Sara Ali Khan is never more Sara than she is in her ethnic ensembles to be precise kurta suits. She loves to keep her looks funky on days when she's not wrapped up like a doll in ethnic ensembles. If minimalism is still the word you look up to, her latest look ought to be bookmarked if a quick outing is due.

There's no one way to pull off a desi look to a particular place and leave it at just that. It can be yours to take anywhere under the sun and the moon. Got your doubts? Consider these as resolved with the Atrangi Re star's archives or fresh looks. Photographed in Mumbai city at night, she was seen in a co-ordinated set. The block-printed ethnic combo featured a midi kurta which included short sleeves and a mini V-neck which was further prettified with silver zardozi detailing.

To make it look complete, her attire was clubbed with straight-fit pants and a dupatta. It had a beautiful share of floral patterns and stripes spread over it which looked supremely elegant. The 26-year-old agreed on juttis and picked no accessories to complete her look. It's particularly a simple and lovely way to step out in style. She kept her hair natural and styled into a middle part. She did her look good with makeup, that is, eyes defined with kohl and lips stained with pink lipstick and lots of gloss.

