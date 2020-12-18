Sara Ali Khan stuns in a denim co ord set by Namrata Joshipura; Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan goes down the quirky route as she opts for a denim co-ord set for the promotions of Coolie No 1. Check it out

Movie promotions of any kind are always fun. We not only get to see celebrities interacting with their fans but we also get to experience them looking their absolute best. With a series of outfits to kick start the promotions, it's always fun to see the kind of vibe the celebrity is going through with every movie. While some go desi based on their movie, others try and keep things quirky just like their reel characters. This brings us to the recent movie, Coolie No. 1 for which both and Sara Ali Khan have taken the modern, quirky route.

Just a few hours ago, the Pataudi princess shared a series of photos as she posed her way in a co-ord set. The denim wonder featured a bralette and skirt cut out of the same cloth. Adding to it were pearl embroideries in white that elevated the outfit. Her skirt featured an asymmetric silhouette with a ruffled hem while the bralette showed enough of her toned midriff.

The actress styled the look with a gorgeous neutral glam that consisted of brushed in eyebrows, perfect base, contoured cheeks, a soft smokey eye and loads of mascara. While her makeup was on point, she let her textured waves down in a centre part and accessorised it with pearl pins on each side. Ms Khan completed her look with a pair of white pointy pumps.

While the makeup and hair was mature and on point, it was her hair clips that gave off a kiddish vibe and didn't quite sit right with her look. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

