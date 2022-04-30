Sara Ali Khan stuns in a sequined co-ord set at the GQ Awards; YAY or NAY?

Even though the Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan is only a few films old, she has already gotten herself a huge fanbase, and she never fails to take the internet by storm. Apart from her genetically impeccable acting skills, her dress sense is something that the millennial and Gen Z crowd looks forward to.

From her red carpet looks to her casual looks to her ethnic looks, she has had her fans drooling over her. Sara has always been edgy with her outfits be it opting for funky prints or walking down the shimmer road. Her unique choice in clothing and her ability to pull off anything that she wears effortlessly, is what makes her such a diva.

The actress has been quite low-key in the last month. However, she made a comeback with quite a bang at the GQ Awards last night. The pataudi princess made heads turn as she walked the red carpet in a shimmery co-ord set by Nikhil Thampi and Label RSVP.

Sara’s ensemble featured a purple satin shimmery jacket and a pair of matching sequined shorts. The Atrangi Rey actress paired a sequined bralette with a satin shimmery jacket and a pair of sequined shorts. The jacket had a loose fit silhouette and featured a tie around detail at the waist in black satin belt.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Sara aptly sealed the deal with a pair of golden stilettos. She let her outfit do most of the talking as she ditched the accessories. She left her tresses open in soft wavy curls with a middle parting. For her makeup she opted for a contrasting pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, kohl-rimmed eyes, contoured cheeks and a nude lipstick.

What do you think of Sara Ali Khan’s ultra glam co-ord set? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Kriti Sanon graced the red carpet in a pink sequin gown at the GQ Awards; YAY or NAY?