Sara Ali Khan in SVA Couture's co-ord set is giving us major festive glam goals to meet; Yay or Nay?

Talk about stripes, colours, and co-ords, we're all ears. Are you as well? Just when we thought our hands needed to stop hitting the add-to-cart followed by the soon-to-closet button, we found something to stop and stare at. The current fashion buzz has cosy glamour written all over but what good is it for without any colours? To recharge your festive spirit and go all-out, say with colours as bright as the rainbow, here's how to do it the Sara Ali Khan way.

Your notes are here, we're signalling already at a look that is as sorted as you can imagine it to be. Recently for a talk show in New York City, the Atrangi Re actress was styled by Tanya Ghavri in a co-ordinated set. The SVA Couture By Sonam & Paras Modi indo-western ensemble seen on Sara radiated with the array of hues placed vertically in stripes which makes it ever-perfect for a daytime event. Stripes are old, but here’s how stunning these look in 2022. Are you thinking what we're thinking? Works for wedding celebrations too.

The three-piece Rs. 25,500 combo reflected allure from the bustier-style crop top and palazzo pants to the floor-length cape with short sleeves and embroidered border. Mesmerised, yeah? We can surely agree on its potential to look fine and fabulous even on a sultry day, don't wear your cape always. Let that midriff-baring top and high-waisted pants get all the limelight. To tie Sara's look together, nude-toned stilettos and gold choker necklace, and a ring were picked out. A straight hairdo, winged black eyeliner, and minimal makeup signed off the 27-year-old's look.

