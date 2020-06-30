Sara Ali Khan takes monochromatic dressing to a whole NEW level as she steps out in the city: Yay or Nay?

‘All pink everything’ seems to be the new motto behind Sara Ali Khan’s style as she was papped out and about in the city! Check it out

Sara Ali Khan and her love for kurta sets have seen no bounds. From red carpets to airports and outside the gym, the Kedarnath actress has proved that she fancies kurta sets on multiple occasions. She surely has set the trend for others to follow and we’ve been seeing the rise in popularity lately. The Pataudi princess surely gets it from her dad, who is also often seen in his version of white kurta pyjamas not to forget that her brother, Taimur is also another one on the list!

Today, the actress was seen out and about in the city but not without her mask! Ms Khan stepped out in her usual kurta sets but this time opted for a baby pink one. The simple cotton kurta bore little pleats along the front and then flared out. She styled the plain top with a floral printed bottom that cropped around her ankles.

Now, coming to the monochromatic levels we were talking about, she styled her attire with a pair of matching close toes flats. Not just that, she chose for the same shade in the stack of bangles she wore on her left hand. A mauve coloured bag with a checkered strap added more to the look. Her long brunette mane was left open as she smiled through the mask.

This takes us back to almost three months ago when we last spotted the actress in the city.

