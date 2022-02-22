Sara Ali Khan takes the quirk factor a notch higher with a white dress and heart heels: Yay or Nay?

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped everything to make time for their youngest sibling Jeh Ali Khan on his first birthday. The duo made their way to Saif and Bebo's house for the birthday celebrations and even struck a pose with the birthday boy and Taimur Ali Khan!

For the intimate celebrations, Sara dressed casually but ensured she looked like she was heading to a party! The Atrangi Re actress picked out a white crochet dress with a matching white lining beneath. The outfit featured a squared neckline and statement puff sleeves while ending just a little above her knees. The 26-year-old actress accessorised her look with a pair of statement white pumps with red polka dots on them and a matching red wallet with black horizontal lines. A simple silver watch, diamond bracelet and white belt at the small of her waist completed Sara's look.

Keeping things simple, Sara's makeup was minimal in every way so much so that it didn't seem like she was wearing any! A perfectly blended base, rosy cheeks, glossy pink lips and her damp hair left loose to air dry was all that her look was about.

Beside his sister, Ibrahim Ali Khan also put forth a casual look in a pair of blue jeans, a black tee and completed his look with a striking red bomber jacket.

Sara's outfit for the birthday party was every bit simple and effortlessly stylish. We love how she kept her look subtle and fuss-free and we're taking notes!

